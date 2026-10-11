Williams closed Saturday's 111-106 preseason win over the Kings with 19 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one assist and one steal across 17 minutes.

After starting Wednesday's loss to Portland, Williams shifted to the second unit Saturday. He still torched the nets off the bench and finished as Golden State's second-leading scorer behind Yaxel Lendeborg (23 points). Williams has scored in double figures in all four of the Warriors' preseason outings thus far, and he's making a strong case for additional minutes to open the 2026-27 season.