Williams played 18 minutes in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Trail Blazers, scoring 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Golden State rested most of its key rotation players, leaving Williams as one of the more experienced members of the starting five, and the 26-year-old guard stepped up with an efficient performance. The former Maverick is expected to be a consistent part of the second unit after signing a one-year deal with the Warriors in August.