Williams ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-112 victory over the Clippers.

The 26-year-old guard played more than 20 minutes for the second time in seven games so far this season, and both times the extra run has come while Stephen Curry (rest) wasn't in the lineup. In those two contests (one start), Williams has averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes, giving him some DFS appeal the next time Curry gets a night off.