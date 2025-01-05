Hield supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 win over Memphis.

Hield joined the starting lineup in Stephen Curry's absence (knee), hitting double figures in scoring for the first time since a Dec. 23 loss to the Pacers. Hield remains a decent source of threes for fantasy managers going forward, but he's averaging a poor 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes over his last six games.