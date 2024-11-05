Hield closed Monday's 125-112 victory over the Wizards with 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes.
Hield has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and six times through seven appearances. He's also recorded eight steals and four blocks over his past six games, showing he's not just a three-point specialist. With Stephen Curry (ankle) back, Hield's usage figures to wane, but coach Steve Kerr hasn't been shy about riding the hot hand this season.
