Hield is not in the Warriors' John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco against the Suns on Saturday.
Hield started in his sixth game of the season Friday against the Clippers and finished with five points and nine rebounds over 22 minutes. Hield will return to the bench Saturday due to the return of Stephen Curry (knee).
