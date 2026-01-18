Hield finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 18 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 136-116 victory over Charlotte.

The 14 points were his best scoring effort since Dec. 4, while the five combined steals and blocks were a season high. Hield is still struggling to maintain a consistent spot in the rotation, but performances like this will bolster his case for regular minutes.