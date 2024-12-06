Hield chipped in five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 99-93 victory over the Rockets.
Hield is mostly dependent on his three-point stroke, and it was nit dialed in during the win. Coach Steve Kerr was likely looking for a production spark in the backcourt during Stephen Curry's (rest) absence, and Lindy Waters hasn't done enough to keep a starting role at off-guard. While Hield possesses enormous upside, he's a boom-or-bust option who will sometimes fall short of expectations.
