Hield finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 106-103 loss to the Clippers.

The three-point specialist delivered from deep during the loss, but his streaky play is well documented. His volume beyond the arc makes the backup valuable in category leagues, but current projections place him outside the realm of fantasy viability unless an injury boosts his usage.