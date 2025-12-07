Warriors' Buddy Hield: Draws start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hield will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
The Warriors will shake things up with several lineup changes Saturday. With so much offensive firepower on the sidelines with injuries, Hield will have a big opportunity to get up a lot of shots Saturday.
