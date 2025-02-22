Hield chipped in 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 132-108 victory over Sacramento.

Hield is hard to stop when his perimeter shot is dialed in, and the Warriors were happy to ride his hot hand on the way to aa decisive victory. The sharpshooter logged 12 starting appearances before being replaced by Brandin Podziemski in the first unit earlier in the week. While he only scored two points in his first game after the demotion, he came alive and delivered on a night where many other role players stepped forward.