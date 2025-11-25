Hield supplied 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 134-117 win over the Jazz.

The 20 points were a season high for Hield, who continues to struggle with his consistency. He's drained at least three three-pointers in three of the last five games, but he managed a total of just two points in the other two contests combined. The veteran guard is averaging a career-worst 7.6 points and 1.4 threes in 17.7 minutes a game as part of the Warriors' second unit, but his recent ceiling performances suggest Hield might be finding a groove.