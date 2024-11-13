Hield closed Tuesday's 120-117 victory over the Mavericks with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 21 minutes.

Hield is an offensive catalyst-in-waiting who will sometimes have to take a back seat when the first unit is playing well. Stephen Curry has been unstoppable over the past two games, and Hield's ability to get going is indirectly ted to Curry's minutes. Still, Hield is a great three-point source for category leagues and will rarely dip below 20 minutes of court time.