The Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade with the 76ers for Hield on a four-year contract in exchange for a 2031 second-round pick Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After the departure of Klay Thompson, Hield will likely compete with Brandin Podziemski for the starting job next to Stephen Curry in the Warriors' backcourt. In 2023-24, Hield averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.7 minutes across 84 combined appearances for the Pacers and 76ers. The 31-year-old guard has proven to be one of the most lethal outside shooters in the NBA, as his 1,322 three-pointers made since 2019-20 rank first in the league.