Hield accumulated 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Making his first start since Feb. 12, Hield played at least 30 minutes for the first time since Match 3 and supplied solid secondary scoring. The veteran wing dropped five threes and 17 points off the bench in a Game 3 win, and he appears to have moved ahead of the struggling Moses Moody in the Warriors' rotation heading into Game 5 on Wednesday.