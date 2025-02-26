Hield contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 win over the Hornets.

Hield played only 20 minutes in the decisive win, but the sharpshooting guard delivered from deep with four three-pointers in the contest. The Warriors emptied the bench once the game was well in hand, and options further down the depth chart were a major reason for Hield's decreased usage.