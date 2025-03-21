Hield racked up eight points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 victory over Toronto.
With Stephen Curry dealing with a pelvis injury that will force him to miss the beginning of Golden State's road trip, Hield could have more opportunities coming his way. He's been trending up in recent weeks, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Goes missing in win•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Puts up big line in win•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Red-hot off bench as top scorer•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Logs team-high 16 points from bench•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Drills five threes in backup role•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Runner-up in 3-Point Contest•