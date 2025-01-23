Hield will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors will opt to shift Dennis Schroder to the bench and place Hield into the starting backcourt alongside Stephen Curry on Wednesday. Over 10 outings in Golden State's first unit this season, Hield averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes.