Hield finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Rockets.
Despite averaging just 0.3 swats per contest this season, Hield tallied a team-high three blocks against Houston. The 31-year-old also made his fourth start of the season Wednesday, and he is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists in 31.5 minutes across those outings.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Hits for 27 against Wolves•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Starting sans Wiggins•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Disappoints in starting role•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Starting vs. Houston•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Makes history in Saturday's loss•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Leading scorer off bench in win•