Hield finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Rockets.

Despite averaging just 0.3 swats per contest this season, Hield tallied a team-high three blocks against Houston. The 31-year-old also made his fourth start of the season Wednesday, and he is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists in 31.5 minutes across those outings.