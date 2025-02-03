Hield (illness) is probable for Monday's game against Orlando.
Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Hield is likely to suit up despite not being 100 percent. Hield has been cold lately, hitting 33.3 percent from the field over his last five games.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Strong showing off bench•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Coming off bench against Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Records four steals•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Hits for 17 against former club•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Drains five threes Thursday•