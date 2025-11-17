Warriors' Buddy Hield: Probable for Tuesday
Hield (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Hield is listed on the injury report with an illness but is likely to play Tuesday. The veteran has settled into a steady bench role this season, averaging 16.8 minutes across 15 appearances, though his 6.9 points per game and 32.1 percent three-point shooting both represent significant career lows.
