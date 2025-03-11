Hield finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 130-120 victory over the Trail Blazers.

This was the 10th game of the season with at least 20 points from Hield. However, his production has been all over the place, making him a volatile fantasy option. Over his last 10 games, Hield has averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.