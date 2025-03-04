Hield posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Monday's 119-101 win over Charlotte.

Hield put on a show Monday coming off the bench, leading all Golden State players in scoring and threes made while finishing just north of 30 points on the second unit. Hield has connected on five or more threes in 10 contests, doing so for the sixth time when coming off the bench. He has now tallied 20 or more points on nine occasions.