Hield is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hield will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Stephen Curry (knee), and he'll slot in the shooting guard role next to Dennis Schroder in the backcourt. Hield is averaging 16.8 points while shooting 44.7 percent from three as a starter this season (five games).
