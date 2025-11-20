Hield totaled 18 points (7-20 FG, 4-15 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to Miami.

The Warriors struggled to get their offense going to begin this game, as they missed their first 11 shot attempts, but Hield quickly cracked the seal on the rim once he checked into the game and secured Golden State's first bucket. He saw a season-high in minutes with Stephen Curry (ankle), Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (illness) all sitting out the second leg of a back-to-back, but his playing time will likely dip back to the teens Friday with the main guys expected back for that one.