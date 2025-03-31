Hield ended Sunday's 148-106 win over the Spurs with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

Hield was one of several Warriors who stood out in this huge win over the Spurs, and he was particularly efficient with his shooting across the board. Hield has scored in double digits in four of his last six outings coming off the bench, but his upside will be limited as long as he remains in a second-unit role. He might be worth targeting as a streaming flier in some formats, but it's risky to start him on a regular basis.