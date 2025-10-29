Hield ended with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 98-79 victory over the Clippers.

Hield is seemingly at the edge of Golden State's rotation to open the season. Through five regular-season contests, Hield is seeing 17.1 minutes per game with 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on 40.0 percent shooting from the field. His fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats unless his minutes trend up.