Hield will come off the bench Thursday night against Houston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are electing to shake up the starting five following a tough loss Wednesday against Dallas. Hield will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 20, making room for Brandin Podziemski to draw the start at shooting guard.
