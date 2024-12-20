Hield will come off the bench in Thursday's matchup against Memphis. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The sharpshooter will come off the bench with Dennis Schroder entering the starting backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. Over his last five outings (four starts), Hield has averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists across 27.4 minutes per contest.