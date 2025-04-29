Hield will start in Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The sharpshooter will replace Quinten Post in the starting five on Monday. Hield is coming off an efficient 17-point performance in Saturday's Game 3 victory, and in three appearances during the first round, he has averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists across 20.0 minutes per contest.