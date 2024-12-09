Hield will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The sharpshooter will return to the starting five with Andrew Wiggins (ankle) sidelined. In his last five outings (one start), Hield has averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 20.0 minutes per game.
