Hield will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Stephen Curry (knee) is sitting out Saturday's game for the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he's expected back in the lineup Sunday against the Kings. Hield has been ice cold and has hit 33.7 percent from the field over his last 10 games, but this will be a big opportunity for him Saturday.