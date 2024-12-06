Hield is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
The Warriors won't have Stephen Curry (rest) for this game, so Hield will jump into the starting lineup and will slot alongside Brandin Podziemski in the backcourt. Hield is averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range this season.
