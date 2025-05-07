Hield accumulated 24 points (7-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Hield finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double, but perhaps more important than that was that he drained a couple of key three-pointers late when the Warriors needed him the most. Hield could embrace a bigger role on offense in case Stephen Curry (hamstring) is unable to play in Game 2 on Thursday. The veteran sharpshooter endured a slow start to the postseason but has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances.
