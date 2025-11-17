Hield totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 victory over New Orleans.

In addition to the three steals, Hield made three three-pointers, just his third instance of doing so this season. The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 6.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 threes made on an underwhelming 32.1 percent clip over 16.9 minutes so far.