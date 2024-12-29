Hield accumulated zero points (0-7 FG, 0-7 3Pt), one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 109-105 win over the Suns.

Hield's shooting struggles continued Saturday as he missed all seven of his three-point attempts and barely showed up on the box score. Hield has scored just 10 points over his last three games and has gone 2-for-18 from beyond the arc over that span. He'll look to get back on track against the Cavaliers on Saturday.