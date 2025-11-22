Hield ended Friday's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes.

Hield failed to score for the second time this season, another in a long line of underwhelming performances. He has tallied double digits only five times thus far, and is averaging 6.9 points through his first 18 games. He holds little to no value in fantasy, outside of limited streaming appeal.