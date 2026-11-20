Bassey ended with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bassey delivered his strongest performance of the season, capitalizing on increased minutes with his first double-double. He's started to establish a larger frontcourt role, combining efficient interior finishing with rebounding and rim protection. His limited offensive involvement caps his ceiling, but consistent minutes could make him a useful category-league streamer.