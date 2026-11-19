Bassey recorded 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Getting his second start of the season, Bassey fell a couple of boards shy of his second double-double of 2026-27. The 26-year-old center has been taking on a bigger role than expected of late, seeing double-digit minutes in nine straight games (two starts) and averaging 17.4 minutes, 9.4 points, 6.4 boards and 1.0 blocks during that span while shooting 66.0 percent from the floor. With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) unavailable and both Al Horford (back) and Draymond Green (elbow) being far from iron men at this stage of their careers, Bassey should continue to be one of the players holding the Warriors' frontcourt together.