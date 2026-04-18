Bassey posted no counting stats in one minute during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to Phoenix.

Bassey opened the 2025-26 season with the Grizzlies on a 10-day contract before being let go. He proceeded to spend most of his time in the G League, but he found himself back at the NBA level with stints in Philadelphia, Boston and finally Golden State. Bassey appeared in five regular-season games for the Warriors and averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 20.0 minutes. He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will likely sign with a team for the Summer League as a rehearsal for an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp.