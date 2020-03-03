Warriors' Chasson Randle: Expects to be available Tuesday
Randle is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Denver, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Randle is on track to officially complete the signing process Tuesday afternoon, so if all goes to plan, he could be available to make his debut later in the night. Randle, who's previously spent time with the Wizards, Knicks and 76ers, was recently released from his contract in the Chinese Basketball Association.
