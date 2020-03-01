Warriors' Chasson Randle: Links up with Golden State
Randle agreed in principle Sunday with the Warriors on a 10-day contract, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
After recently securing a release from his contract with Tianjin of the Chinese Basketball Association, Randle received the green light to find work in North America. The CBA suspended play in late January due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, but Randle's previous attempts to receive clearance from FIBA to pursue NBA opportunities were blocked by Tianjin. The Chinese club has apparently changed its stance, however, allowing Randle to join the Warriors as a depth option in the backcourt. He's unlikely to finalize his contract in advance of Sunday's game against the Wizards, so Randle's Warriors debut likely won't come until at least Tuesday's game in Denver.
