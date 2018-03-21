Warriors' Chris Boucher: Assigned to G-League
Boucher was assigned to the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Boucher made his NBA debut March 14 against the Lakers, as the team was dealing with a myriad of injuries, though he played just one minute. Considering the team is a bit healthier, he's been sent back down to the G-League.
