Boucher was assigned to the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Boucher made his NBA debut March 14 against the Lakers, as the team was dealing with a myriad of injuries, though he played just one minute. Considering the team is a bit healthier, he's been sent back down to the G-League.

