Boucher was seen in uniform at Warriors shootaround and is likely to be available for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Boucher, a 6-foot-10 center out of Oregon who went unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft, has yet to play in the NBA. But, that could change Wednesday, as the Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries up and down the roster. He's been a solid rebounding and shot-blocking presence with Santa Cruz in the G-League, posting 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 22.1 minutes per game. He also chips in 12.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting and makes 22.2 percent of his 2.5 three-point attempts per contest.