Warriors' Chris Boucher: Could make debut Wednesday
Boucher was seen in uniform at Warriors shootaround and is likely to be available for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Boucher, a 6-foot-10 center out of Oregon who went unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft, has yet to play in the NBA. But, that could change Wednesday, as the Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries up and down the roster. He's been a solid rebounding and shot-blocking presence with Santa Cruz in the G-League, posting 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 22.1 minutes per game. He also chips in 12.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting and makes 22.2 percent of his 2.5 three-point attempts per contest.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...