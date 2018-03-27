Warriors' Chris Boucher: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Pacers
Boucher is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle.
Boucher may have picked up the injury Saturday in the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors' season-ending 113-105 loss to the Reno Bighorns, during which the big man scored four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 22 minutes. Now that Santa Cruz's season is over, Boucher will presumably stick with the NBA team through the duration of its postseason run, but don't expect him to play a major role off the bench, especially now that he's dealing with an injury. The undrafted rookie out of Oregon has been sidelined for a large portion of the season while recovering from an ACL tear suffered last March, making just one appearance at the NBA level.
