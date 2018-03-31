Warriors' Chris Boucher: No longer on injury report
Boucher (ankle) is not on the injury report for Saturday's contest against the Kings.
Boucher has apparently shaken off the sprained right ankle that had placed him on the injury report as of late. That said, he is unlikely to join the rotation, as the Warriors are gaining more healthy bodies and Boucher has seen the floor just once this season, playing one minute.
