Boucher (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Boucher was deemed doubtful heading into the evening, so his absence Tuesday comes as no surprise. He would normally never touch the rotation, but the Warriors are dealing with a plethora of injuries at the moment, so he could potentially see some run if he can play in the near future. Still, he does not really hold any fantasy value as the season winds down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories