Warriors' Chris Boucher: To make G-League debut Wednesday
Boucher (knee) is expected to make his G-League debut on Wednesday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Boucher, who inked a two-way contract with the Warriors back in June, has been sidelined up until this point in the season while working back from a torn ACL. However, he's finally made a return to full strength and will get his first in-game action on Wednesday for the team's G-League affiliate. Considering the lengthy absence, Boucher will likely be eased back into the action, so there's a good chance he has some restrictions over the next few weeks. Once on a full workload with his conditioning in order, Boucher could get called up to the big club, though he's not expected to be a part of the regular rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
