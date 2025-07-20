Manon contributed 17 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Saturday's 82-71 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Manon matched Nae'Qwan Tomlin with a game-high 17 points Saturday while contributing across the stat sheet. The strong outing built on his performance Thursday, when he recorded 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes against the Raptors.