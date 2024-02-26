Paul (hand) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Paul fractured his non-shooting hand in early January, but he's no longer appearing on the official injury report. While Paul will likely be monitored closely in his return to action, no specifics have been reported yet. With Paul back in the mix, it's likely that the Warriors will reduce the workload of Brandin Podziemski.
